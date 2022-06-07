comscore FBI and Maui police make drug and gambling arrests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FBI and Maui police make drug and gambling arrests

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

FBI agents and Maui police Monday announced the arrests of four men who allegedly ran gambling operations behind legitimate business fronts and moved methamphetamine and cocaine from the mainland to sell on Oahu and Maui. Read more

