comscore Oahu water use up amid drought and brush fire worries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu water use up amid drought and brush fire worries

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

Despite a call for a voluntary 10% reduction in water use on Oahu, consumption is up slightly from a year ago amid concern about drought, brush fires and the potential for mandatory water rationing ahead of what’s expected to be a drier-than-average summer. Read more

