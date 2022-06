Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two people died and a third was seriously injured Monday in an early morning residential fire in Pauoa. Read more

Two people died and a third was seriously injured Monday in an early morning residential fire in Pauoa.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire on Booth Road just after 2:15 a.m. When they arrived, crews saw a home engulfed in flames, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters were unable to enter the home through the front door due to severed electrical lines arcing on the roof directly above the entry.

The Fire Department said a 77-year-old man managed to escape the burning home. Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him for burns to his right arm and legs, and he was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Fire crews located a 77-year-old woman and 54-year-old man in the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have yet to be released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 2:35 a.m. and extinguished it a half-hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Area residents saw a red glow against the dark sky and heard crackling sounds at the time of the fire.

Neighbors say the 77-year-old man who escaped the fire is a family member of the property owner. A family member declined to comment at this time.

The house that caught fire is tucked in the rear of a parcel on 2332 Booth Road. Property records show the charred structure was a 1,344-square-foot wooden home built in 1947.

The residence is one of two homes on the parcel. Records show the other house is a two-story, 2,138 square-foot structure built in 2002.

The parcel is adjoined to another parcel at 2328 Booth Road that also contains two homes.