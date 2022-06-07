Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma into Women’s College World Series finals
By Star-Advertiser staff
and news services
Today
Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game against UCLA on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo signaled to the crowd as she circled the bases after her second-inning homer in the second game against UCLA on Monday.