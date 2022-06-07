comscore Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma into Women’s College World Series finals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma into Women’s College World Series finals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game against UCLA on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo signaled to the crowd as she circled the bases after her second-inning homer in the second game against UCLA on Monday.

Jocelyn Alo and her Oklahoma teammates wasted no time bouncing back in a big way Monday at the Women’s College World Series, and now the defending national champions are headed to the finals against Big 12 rival Texas. Read more

