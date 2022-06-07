Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 7, 2022 Today Updated 9:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Red Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Mets at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Basketball: wnba Lynx at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Dream at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS Game 4: Rangers at Lightning 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 SOCCER UEFA Nations: Finland vs. Montenegro 6 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* UEFA Nations: Italy vs. Hungary 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Tigers vs. Power 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Tigers at Pirates 6:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Yankees at Twins 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA MLB Network Showcase 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Red Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Mets at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS Game 3: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 Basketball: wnba Sky at Mystics 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Rugby: rugby league State of Origin: Blues vs. Maroons midnight FSP NA/231* NA SOCCER UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Poland 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Nations: Ireland vs. Ukraine 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NSWL: Portland Thorns at San Diego Wave 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, finals Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TENNIS S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Track and field: NCAA outdoor championships Men’s Day 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Rockies at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at White Sox 2 p.m. 990-AM NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM WCWS: Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story MLB veteran Kurt Suzuki fighting Father Time while in middle of fatherhood Next Story Scoreboard – June 7, 2022