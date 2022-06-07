Hawaii Warriors land Arizona transfer DB, 3 others for next season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Six years after being offered a scholarship, defensive back Malik Hausman is joining the University of Hawaii football team this summer.

“It’s been a long wait for me,” said Hausman, who is making the move as a graduate transfer from the University of Arizona.

While Hausman is expected to compete at cornerback and nickelback this coming season, the Rainbow Warriors also have secured three pledges for next year’s recruiting class. Quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele of Punahou School, wideout Mason Muaau of Saint Louis School and offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo of Waianae have accepted 2023 scholarship offers.

In 2016, UH assistant coach Abraham Elimimian recruited Hausman, who was a junior at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High at the time. Hausman eventually committed to Arizona. After the 2021 season, during which he played in nine games, Hausman entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ikem Okeke, a former linebacker at UH and Bishop Gorman, encouraged Elimimian to reconnect with Hausman.

Hausman is close friends with Okeke and Kalen Hicks, also a former UH and Bishop Gorman defensive back. Okeke and Hicks are a year older than Hausman. UH linebackers coach Chris Brown is a former Bishop Gorman coach and strength coordinator.

“As I got older and graduated, it was time for me to move on (from Arizona),” Hausman said,

Hausman is 6 feet and 181 pounds. The Warriors are seeking to replace three of their top cornerbacks from a year ago. Cameron Lockridge transferred to South Alabama. Cortez Davis and Colby Burton completed their eligibility.

Okeke said Hausman is “a great cornerback. Every time he’s out there, he’s making plays. I’m excited about what he can do on the island, especially to bring up that ‘braddahhood’ and everything that’s happening out there.”

Hausman, an aspiring hip-hop musician, felt in tune with UH head coach Timmy Chang and his unifying plans.

“I know Coach Chang is trying to get more people in the community involved with the school,” Hausman said. “It’s important to him because he went there, he played there, as well as a lot of the other coaches on the staff.”

Sagapolutele said Chang also factored heavily in his decision. “He really had a vision with what he wanted to do with the future of UH football,” Sagapolutele said. “I really wanted to be a part of it.”

Sagapolutele said the Warriors and Buffanblu employ many of the same offensive schemes.

Muaau, who is 6 feet 7, creates mismatches with his size, speed and grip. “We used him as a wideout, but we’re thinking of moving him around (this season),” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “He can run, at about 225 (pounds). He has good speed. At 6-7, that’s a force to cover on the outside.”

Muaau said his decision was based on wanting “to stay home, playing for the team, making the state better.”

Timoteo said UH checked all the boxes on his wish list. “The whole environment, the coaching staff, everything,” said Timoteo, who sought a school that felt like home. “It’s actually home.”

Timoteo said he also wanted to learn from offensive line coach Roman Sapolu. “He’s such a great guy,” Timoteo said. “He’s one of the reasons I wanted to stay home.”

Timoteo, who is 6-4 and 310 pounds, played guard and tackle for the Seariders. “I’ll go wherever they need me,” he said.