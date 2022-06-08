2 injured in tour helicopter crash near Hawaii island’s South Point

A tour helicopter with six people on board crashed in a lava field near Hawaii island’s South Point this afternoon, seriously injuring two people.

Cyrus Johnasen, a Hawaii County spokesperson, confirmed the crash and said the pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported to be ambulatory.

The initial report about the crash came in at about 5 p.m.

The site was inaccessible by vehicle, so the Hawaii County Fire Department sent two helicopters to take the victims to ambulances waiting nearby.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Mayor Mitch Roth said.

———

Associated Press contributed to this story.