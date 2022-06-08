2 injured in tour helicopter crash near Hawaii island’s South Point

A tour helicopter with six people on board crashed in a lava field near Hawaii island’s South Point this afternoon, seriously injuring two people.
Cyrus Johnasen, a Hawaii County spokesperson, confirmed the crash and said the pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition.
An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported to be ambulatory.
The initial report about the crash came in at about 5 p.m.
The site was inaccessible by vehicle, so the Hawaii County Fire Department sent two helicopters to take the victims to ambulances waiting nearby.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Mayor Mitch Roth said.
———
Associated Press contributed to this story.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.