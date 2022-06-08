Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,033 new infections, 8 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 8,033 new COVID-19 infections last week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 290,652 cases.

DOH also reported eight more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,465.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases today was reported at 1,085 compared to 1,210 on June 1, representing a decrease for the first time in more than two months. The seven-day average reflects new cases per day from May 28 and June 3, which includes Memorial Day weekend.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, increased to 19.2% from 18.4% reported last week.

DOH has recorded consecutive positivity rate increases in Hawaii for more than two months. In Honolulu County, the average positivity rate increased to 21.9%, up from 20.5% last week.

By island, there were 5,794 new infections reported on Oahu, 841 on Hawaii island, 849 on Maui, 435 on Kauai, 23 on Molokai and one on Lanai. Another 90 infections were reported out of state.

DOH Director Dr. Libby Char has said the average daily case counts are likely five to six times higher than reported, given that results from home test kits are not officially tallied.

The U.S. Health and Human Services hospital utilization dashboard list 209 patients with COVID-19 at 24 hospitals in Hawaii today.