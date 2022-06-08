Kailua-Kona man charged for multiple stabbings that left 2 dead

A 24-year-old Kona man has been arrested and charged for three counts of murder and two additional counts of attempted murder following a series of apparent stabbings in Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

Chito Asuncion was arrested Tuesday following the discovery of a body at Hale Halawai County Park that morning, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today.

An autopsy at the Hilo Medical Center found that the victim, identified as 48-year-old Boyd Maygra of Kailua-Kona, had died of multiple stab wounds.

Police found and arrested Asuncion near the Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Henry Street intersection in suspicion of second-degree murder.

While investigating the murder, detectives linked Asuncion to three other stabbings, including one that left a 63-year-old Kailua-Kona man dead.

Asuncion has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts second-degree attempted murder for the stabbings. He’s also been charged with one count of first-degree murder, which HPD said applies when an individual murders more than one person. Asuncion is in custody, and his bail has been set at $1.5 million.

The earliest of the stabbings took place on May 17 and involved the discovery of a body near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. The victim, identified as Brian Macaulay, 63, was pronounced dead at the medical center. A preliminary autopsy found that he died by stabbing.

On May 25, a 59-year-old man from Hilo was reportedly stabbed in the Hilo area by an unknown male. The victim was transported to the medical center, treated for his injuries and released. Asuncion was also linked to another Hilo stabbing on May 30 that left a 70-year-old Hilo woman injured. She is still at the medical center being treated for her injuries.

Asuncion’s first court appearance at Kona District Court is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone who may have information about these cases are asked to call HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. They can also reach out to Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 808-326-4646, extension 224, or via email at Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.