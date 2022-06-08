Off the News: Are prices coming down?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This will sound familiar to people who bought home appliances and furnishings while they were cocooning during the pandemic: A lot of that was going on, and stores were stocking up to be sure they got the sale.

To those who didn’t, this could be your chance. Target announced it’s unloading its overstock, now that consumer habits are changing again; it’s likely one of many retailers to be marking stuff way down. In these inflationary times, this could be a way to claw back some of that lost cash.