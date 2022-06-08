Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Make fire safety a priority Today Updated 7:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Monday, two people lost their lives in a Honolulu house fire. The wooden, two-story house, built in 1947, was engulfed in flames by the time the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, and arcing electric lines kept firefighters from getting through the front door. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Monday, two people lost their lives in a Honolulu house fire. The wooden, two-story house, built in 1947, was engulfed in flames by the time the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, and arcing electric lines kept firefighters from getting through the front door. Many of Hawaii’s older homes are quite flammable, making fire safety a priority. The HFD reminds us: Working smoke alarms are a must in every home; test and maintain yours. Always have an evacuation plan to escape the house if the usual exits are blocked, and set an area outside to meet and be sure everyone is safe. Previous Story Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center