comscore Off the News: Make fire safety a priority | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Make fire safety a priority

  • Today
  • Updated 7:57 p.m.

On Monday, two people lost their lives in a Honolulu house fire. The wooden, two-story house, built in 1947, was engulfed in flames by the time the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, and arcing electric lines kept firefighters from getting through the front door. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Cheers for Filipino Cultural Center

Scroll Up