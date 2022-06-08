Off the News: Make fire safety a priority

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Monday, two people lost their lives in a Honolulu house fire. The wooden, two-story house, built in 1947, was engulfed in flames by the time the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, and arcing electric lines kept firefighters from getting through the front door.

Many of Hawaii’s older homes are quite flammable, making fire safety a priority. The HFD reminds us: Working smoke alarms are a must in every home; test and maintain yours. Always have an evacuation plan to escape the house if the usual exits are blocked, and set an area outside to meet and be sure everyone is safe.