Biden signs bill on clinic to be named after the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed nine bills into law supporting veterans care initiatives, including one that would name a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic planned for West Oahu after the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka. Read more

