comscore Kohl’s surges on potential takeover | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kohl’s surges on potential takeover

  • By Star-Advertiser news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Shares of Kohl’s spiked more than 11% Tuesday after the retailer said that it is in advanced talks to be sold in a deal worth about $8 billion. The Wisconsin chain said late Monday that it was in a three-week exclusive takeover period with the owner of Vitamin Shoppe for $60 per share. Read more

