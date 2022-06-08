comscore Kokua Line: When does graduated license expire? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When does graduated license expire?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Question: My daughter did the tiered driver’s license for minors but never got the full license. Is she going to have to start all over now that she’s turning 18? Read more

Previous Story
Crackdown at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor nets illegal live-aboards

Scroll Up