James Campbell Co. LLC, a real estate company based in Hawaii, has appointed the following to its board of directors:

>> Cameron Nekota is an executive vice president and division manager at First Hawaiian Bank. He also serves as president of the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation. Prior to joining the bank, he served as vice president at D.R. Horton-­Schuler Division; development project manager at James Campbell Co. LLC; associate attorney at Imanaka, Kudo and Fujimoto; and deputy prosecuting attorney at the City and County of Honolulu.

>> Jim Sullivan currently serves as an independent director for Bixby Land Co., a private real estate company headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. He previously spent 26 years at Green Street Advisors, an independent research and advisory firm concentrating on the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe. Throughout his career at Green Street, he served as managing director — head of North America REIT research for 20 years and then for six years as president of Group.

