Dave Reardon: Wrestling video helped launch Jocelyn Alo’s prodigious softball career

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Alo won a state wrestling title at 184 pounds in 2015.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo blasted a first-inning homer against Texas during a Women’s College World Series game on Saturday.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Jocelyn Alo, wrestling for Kahuku, won the 184-pound state title in 2015.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Jocelyn Alo, top, then a Kahuku sophomore, kept the pressure on Aiea’s Sarah Miner in the 184-pound state final on March 7, 2015, at the Blaisdell Arena. Alo won 5-4, with an escape in the final seconds.

You can’t pitch around your wrestling opponent. Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso said she learned what she needed to about Jocelyn Alo’s athleticism, toughness and intensity from a video of the kid from Hauula as a high school grappler. Read more

