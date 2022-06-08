Scoreboard – June 8, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Thursday

No local sporting events scheduled

Bulletin Board

COACHING

Kaimuki High School: is seeking head coaches in air riflery and wrestling. Please contact the athletic department at

808-733-4924 for information.

Saint Louis School: is seeking a head coach for wrestling. Please send resume to ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Any questions please feel free to call 808-739-4855.

Hawaii challenge

Past PacWest Hawai’i

Challenge Champions

2015-16: BYU-Hawai’i and Hawai’i Pacific (co-champs)

2016-17: Hawai’i Pacific

2017-18: Hawai’i Pacific

2018-19: Hawai’i Pacific

2019-20: Hawai’i Pacific

2020-21: No competition due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021-22: Hawai’i Hilo