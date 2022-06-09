comscore Column: States lead efforts to expand computer science education | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: States lead efforts to expand computer science education

  • By Govs. David Ige and Doug Burgum
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.
It may seem inevitable that the U.S. will always remain the world’s tech leader. In reality, we stand underprepared to meet the demands of the 21st century. Read more

