comscore Off the News: Let’s talk about Oahu’s future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Let’s talk about Oahu’s future

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

The Oahu Economic Development Board is collecting residents’ opinions about and ideas for the future of the island economy. The federally funded goal, OEDB says, is to chart a 5-year strategy for Oahu’s overall economic development that is shaped by the values of islanders, and benefits islanders. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Resume daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers; Next governor needs to support schools; Give Logan a fair chance to lead, improve HPD

Scroll Up