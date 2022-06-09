Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Let’s talk about Oahu’s future Today Updated 6:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Oahu Economic Development Board is collecting residents’ opinions about and ideas for the future of the island economy. The federally funded goal, OEDB says, is to chart a 5-year strategy for Oahu’s overall economic development that is shaped by the values of islanders, and benefits islanders. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Oahu Economic Development Board is collecting residents’ opinions about and ideas for the future of the island economy. The federally funded goal, OEDB says, is to chart a 5-year strategy for Oahu’s overall economic development that is shaped by the values of islanders, and benefits islanders. Answers to a survey, at bit.ly/oahu-economysurvey, will be collected until July 21. Oahu residents also are invited to participate in a virtual community meeting to provide input this Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/oahu-economymeeting. Previous Story Letters: Resume daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers; Next governor needs to support schools; Give Logan a fair chance to lead, improve HPD