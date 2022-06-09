Off the News: Let’s talk about Oahu’s future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Oahu Economic Development Board is collecting residents’ opinions about and ideas for the future of the island economy. The federally funded goal, OEDB says, is to chart a 5-year strategy for Oahu’s overall economic development that is shaped by the values of islanders, and benefits islanders.

Answers to a survey, at bit.ly/oahu-economysurvey, will be collected until July 21. Oahu residents also are invited to participate in a virtual community meeting to provide input this Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/oahu-economymeeting.