Off the News: Make sure you get your ballot

Hawaii mail-in ballots won’t be due to hit kitchen tables until July 26, but it’s not too soon to take steps to ensure you get one. The state Office of Elections has a video guide on “voters in special circumstances,” those who: lack a Hawaii ID, are military or overseas residents, have no fixed address, are away at college, have criminal convictions or have disabilities.

There are processes for each of these. This episode is online now at elections.hawaii.gov, or find it at 808ne.ws/votinghelp.