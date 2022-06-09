Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Make sure you get your ballot Today Updated 6:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii mail-in ballots won’t be due to hit kitchen tables until July 26, but it’s not too soon to take steps to ensure you get one. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii mail-in ballots won’t be due to hit kitchen tables until July 26, but it’s not too soon to take steps to ensure you get one. The state Office of Elections has a video guide on “voters in special circumstances,” those who: lack a Hawaii ID, are military or overseas residents, have no fixed address, are away at college, have criminal convictions or have disabilities. There are processes for each of these. This episode is online now at elections.hawaii.gov, or find it at 808ne.ws/votinghelp. Previous Story Letters: Resume daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers; Next governor needs to support schools; Give Logan a fair chance to lead, improve HPD