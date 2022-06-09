comscore After more than a decade of controversy, council recommends burial plan for Kawaiaha‘o | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

After more than a decade of controversy, council recommends burial plan for Kawaiaha‘o

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011 Protesters gathered at Kawaiaha‘o Church to oppose a church plan to dig foundations for a new building despite the disturbing of old burials.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011

    Protesters gathered at Kawaiaha‘o Church to oppose a church plan to dig foundations for a new building despite the disturbing of old burials.

It’s been over a decade since hundreds of Native Hawaiian burials were unearthed during a construction project at Kawaiaha‘o Church, setting off a storm of controversy and legal dispute that went all the way to the Hawaii Supreme Court. Read more

Previous Story
Rising prices, higher rates soften Oahu’s home market

Scroll Up