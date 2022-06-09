comscore Hawaii’s average COVID-19 case count down over the week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s average COVID-19 case count down over the week

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported a decline in the weekly seven-day average of COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than two months, but officials say it is too soon to know whether the state has reached a plateau. Read more

Previous Story
Rising prices, higher rates soften Oahu’s home market

Scroll Up