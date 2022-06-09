comscore Solar energy backers urge veto of bill on renewable power | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Solar energy backers urge veto of bill on renewable power

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Opponents of a bill passed by state lawmakers that would cap amounts of solar, wind and other renewable energy power production held a rally Wednesday at the state Capitol.

A few hundred members of Hawaii’s solar power industry and environmental organizations came together Wednesday to publicly urge Gov. David Ige to veto a bill they say would cap growth of low-cost, environmentally friendly renewable energy. Read more

