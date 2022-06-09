Solar energy backers urge veto of bill on renewable power
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Opponents of a bill passed by state lawmakers that would cap amounts of solar, wind and other renewable energy power production held a rally Wednesday at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree