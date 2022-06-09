Rainbow Wahine Brooke Van Sickle selected to national team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rainbow Wahine Brooke Van Sickle was selected along with 17 other players to the U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team.

This is the second straight year that Van Sickle has been invited to the team and will travel to the Chula Vista Elite Training Center in Cula Vista, Calif., from June 12-18.

Beach volleyball hall of famer coach Patty Dodd will serve as the head coach for the women’s team.

Chaminade selects Edwards as coach

Chaminade announced the hiring of Michael Edwards as the women’s basketball head coach.

Edwards has an impressive high school coaching resume and will be moving from Tucson, Ariz., where he was the girls’ varsity associate head coach for the last two years at Flowing Wells High School.

His overall record was 44-6 and he led his team to two 5A state championship games.

Prior to his tenure at Flowing Wells, Edwards was the head coach at Tanque Verde in Tucson, where he finished with a 109-40 record over five years and was the region head coach of the year three times.

Under his leadership, the Hawks qualified for the state playoffs in all five years with four regional runner-up titles and one regional championship.

Edwards will replace Arthur King, who coached the Silverswords’ to the second-most victories in the program’s history.