comscore Mindy Pennybacker: Ala Moana Bowls launched careers of legendary surfers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Ala Moana Bowls launched careers of legendary surfers

  • By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY MATT DUNBAR / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Five-time world surf champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore of Hawaii completed a tube ride in the Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land on May 28 in Banyuwangi, Indonesia.

    COURTESY MATT DUNBAR / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Five-time world surf champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore of Hawaii completed a tube ride in the Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land on May 28 in Banyuwangi, Indonesia.

Five-time world surfing champion Carissa Moore was the only Hawaiian left standing on June 4, finals day at the Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, after the other four islanders — two-time world champ John John Florence, Seth Moniz, Barron Mamiya and Gabriela Bryan — remaining on the circuit after a mid-tour cut went down to defeat. Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: Wrestling video helped launch Jocelyn Alo’s prodigious softball career
Next Story
Scoreboard - June 9, 2022

Scroll Up