Rockne Freitas, a pioneer in professional football and higher education, died on Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

Freitas was a Kamehameha Schools graduate who played 11 seasons in the National Football League, served as an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee and was an administrator in the University of Hawaii system. In 2013, Freitas became the first Native Hawaiian to serve as chancellor of a major four-year university when he was appointed at UH-West Oahu.

In a video tribute to Freitas, UH emeritus vice president for student affairs Doris Ching, said: “Rockne was a man of many talents. People know him and his achievements in professional football. But he also was a visionary, and he was a leader. He could have been a leader in government, and he could have been a leader in business. And we are so fortunate, in the state of Hawaii, that he chose to become a leader in education.”

As an assistant athletic director for facilities and events, Freitas was helpful in collaborating with then-athletic director Stan Sheriff in the construction of what is now known as the Stan Sheriff Center. In 2012, as associate athletic director, Freitas successfully lobbied for UH’s move from the Western Athletic Conference to the Mountain West Conference in football and the Big West in the other sports, including volleyball and basketball.

“He might have been a tough guy, but he definitely got the work done,” said Teri Wilhelm Chang, assistant athletic director of facilities and events. “We lost a great man.”

Freitas also served as chancellor of Hawaii Community College, vice president for UH’s university relations, and eventually chancellor for UH-West Oahu. He retired in 2015.

“He was very proud of being the first Native Hawaiian to be chancellor of a four-year school,” said Makoa Freitas, his son.

“He was a real example not only in athletics, but the rest of his life in the things he did,” said Norm Chow, a former UH head coach and long-time friend of Freitas’. “He had a doctorate in education administration.”

Freitas’ father was a devoted Notre Dame fan, and named his son after legendary Fighting Irish coach Knute Rockne. Freitas grew up in Kailua, where the Pacific Ocean was his rec center. “He was your typical country, Hawaiian kid,” Makoa Freitas said. “He loved to fish. He loved to dive. He loved to surf.”

A cousin, Langsdorf Kane, was a designer who crafted long boards to match Freitas’ growing frame. By his freshman year, Freitas towered over his Kamehameha classmates. He eventually grew to 6 feet 7, and excelled on both sides of the line in football, in the low post in basketball, and as a human cannon in the shot put.

“He was one of the most feared athletes around,” said Chow, who attended rival Punahou School. “He wasn’t just big, he was skilled. He was a tremendous athlete. Between Rockne and Skippa (Diaz), in our era of time, they were two of the most feared athletes who came through this place.”

Freitas attended Oregon State, where he thrived as an offensive lineman. He played 10 seasons as a right tackle with the Detroit Lions, and the 1978 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is credited as the first Native Hawaiian to make Pro Bowl.

In 1999, he was inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame in the football and “pioneer” categories. Two weeks ago, he was the inaugural inductee of Kamehameha’s Sports Hall of Fame.

“He was a great dad,” said Makoa Freitas, who played two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. “Whether it was sports or the classroom, he always told us: “you have to try your hardest, try your best.’ He had that old-school toughness to him. But he used sports as a way to further your education. He was all about hard work and education and helping others and giving back to the community, making things better for the next generation.”

Pakalani Bello, a close family friend, said: “He was the quiet giant. Every room he walked into, you could feel his presence. You knew he was there. He took care of a lot of us.”

Freitas is survived his wife Leinaala, sons Makoa and Makai, and six grandchildren. The celebration of life is pending.