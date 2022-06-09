Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 9, 2022 Today Updated 10:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Tigers vs. Power (cont.) midnight FSP NA/231* NA Bombers vs. Blues 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at White Sox 8 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Rockies at Giants 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Red Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Equestrian Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Golf DP World Tour: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: RBC Canadian Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS Game 5: Lightning at Rangers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Soccer Africa Cup Qualif.: Burundi vs. Cameroon 2:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Africa Cup Qualif.: Ethiopia vs. Egypt 5:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA UEFA Nations: Portugal vs. Czech Republic 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Nations: Norway vs. Slovenia 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Africa Cup Qualif.: Morocco vs. S. Africa 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, finals Game 2: Texas vs. Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 TENNIS S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Track and field: NCAA outdoor championships Men’s Day 2 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Friday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Rockies at Padres 3:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Dodgers at Giants 4:15 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASEBALL: NCAA SUPER REGIONAS Game 1: Texas at East Carolina 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 1: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 1: Notre Dame at Tennessee noon ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 1: Louisville at Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS Game 4: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 BASKETBALL: WNBA Storm at Wings 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Dream at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 BOXING Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi*** 6 p.m. SHO NA/633* 451* GOLF DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Curtis Cup 3:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 ShopRite LPGA Classic 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: RBC Canadian Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: American Family Insurance*** 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am*** 2:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER UEFA Nations: Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA UEFA Nations: Austria vs. France 8:45 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, FINALS Game 3: Texas vs. Oklahoma (if necessary) 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TENNIS S-Hertogenbosch & Nottingham (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* S-Hertogenbosch & Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS Day 3 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at White Sox 8 a.m. 990-AM MLB: Rockies at Giants 11 a.m. 1500-AM WCWS: Texas vs. Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM Friday TIME STATION NBA Finals, Game 4: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 4:15 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 4:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Scoreboard - June 9, 2022