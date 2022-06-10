Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Numbers down, but COVID still here Today Updated 7:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Let’s look at the half-full glass. It’s nice to see the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases dip for the first time in two months, even if it’s too soon to see any real signs of a plateau. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Let’s look at the half-full glass. It’s nice to see the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases dip for the first time in two months, even if it’s too soon to see any real signs of a plateau. But it is exasperating, to put it mildly, that with so much off-the-record testing by home kits, it’s tough to read the tea leaves. There’s just enough data to suggest it’s smart to assume the worse, that the virus is all around, and act accordingly. We’re a long way from this thing being over, or even predictable. Previous Story Column: To stop mass shootings, stand and let your voices be heard