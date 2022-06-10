comscore Off the News: Numbers down, but COVID still here | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Numbers down, but COVID still here

Let’s look at the half-full glass. It’s nice to see the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases dip for the first time in two months, even if it’s too soon to see any real signs of a plateau. Read more

