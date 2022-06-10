Editorial | Off the News Off the News: The problem with cash-bail bill Today Updated 7:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Citizens’ concern with crime is in the news, and Hawaii’s mayors have heard the alert: All four county mayors turned out Wednesday to ask for a veto of House Bill 1567, which does away with bail altogether for certain nonviolent crimes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Citizens’ concern with crime is in the news, and Hawaii’s mayors have heard the alert: All four county mayors turned out Wednesday to ask for a veto of House Bill 1567, which does away with bail altogether for certain nonviolent crimes. Hawaii’s bail and criminal justice system can and should be improved, but this bill goes too far in eliminating bail entirely for some offenses that are most troublesome to communities, taking away judges’ discretion to assess whether a defendant should face more hurdles to walking free before trial. Gov. David Ige should veto it. Previous Story Column: To stop mass shootings, stand and let your voices be heard