Kamehameha parade returning for first time since pandemic
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Millard West High School marching band, from Omaha, Nebraska, made their way down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki at the 103rd Annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019
The King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony returns after two years in hiatus for the pandemic. The Honolulu Fire Department’s Ocean Kaowili does the honors at Ali‘iolani Hale as part of the 103rd annual King Kamehameha Celebration.