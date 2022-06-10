Kamehameha parade returning for first time since pandemic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The festivities and parades are on again, with in-person events scheduled throughout the Hawaiian Islands over the next week to commemorate King Kamehameha the Great.

On Oahu they begin today with a traditional lei draping of the King Kamehameha statue in front of Aliiolani Hale in the afternoon, followed by the 105th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade on Saturday, which starts at 9 a.m. in front of Iolani Palace and makes its way to Kapiolani Park.

It will be the first Kameha­meha Day parade held in Honolulu since the COVID- 19 pandemic put a pause on festivities in 2020, according to King Kamehameha Celebration Commission Chair Kainoa Danes. This year’s event has the added significance of marking the 150th anniversary of the King Kamehameha Day holiday.

The theme for the celebration is “E Ola ka Inoa ‘o Kamehameha — 150th King Kamehameha Day Anniversary.”

“Celebrating the life and legacy of King Kamehameha is important not only for Hawaiians, but for the people of Hawaii,” said Danes. “It’s time to celebrate, and we’re so grateful we could have the 150th celebration in person, together. It’s just nice to be together again, so let’s do it together safely.”

The lei draping ceremony, when handmade lei are placed on the outstretched arms of the Kamehameha statue, will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will feature music by the Royal Hawaiian Band and a performance by Halau Mohala ‘Ilima.

The public is invited to watch the ceremony in person or via livestreaming on ‘Olelo Community Media.

As in years past, Saturday’s parade route will start on King Street fronting Iolani Palace, with participants heading down Punchbowl Street before making a left onto Ala Moana Boulevard and eventually reaching Kalakaua Avenue. After passing along Waikiki’s main drag, the parade will finish at Monsarrat Avenue and Kapiolani Park.

Streets in downtown Honolulu will begin to close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with closures several blocks ahead as the parade progresses along the route. The parade is expected to reach Kapiolani Park at about 11:30 a.m.

A hoolaulea is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the park, with live music, hula, food booths, vendors and family-friendly activities through 4 p.m.

Always a highlight of the parade, the regal pa‘u riders on horseback will be led by Pa‘u Queen Kehau Pe‘a, and all the princesses have been waiting to ride since 2020. Though this year’s group will be smaller than usual, every island will be represented, according to Danes.

In addition to the Royal Hawaiian Band, there will be several other marching bands, including one from Wisconsin and one from the U.S. Marine Corps. This year’s parade will also feature a float with Grammy-­winning musician Kalani Pe‘a.

A King Kamehameha Pa‘u Parade was held Saturday in Kaunakakai on Molokai, and parades also are scheduled for Saturday morning in Kohala and Kona on Hawaii island. The statewide celebration wraps up with Na Kamehameha Commemorative Pa‘u Parade in Lahaina on June 18.

On Dec, 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian kingdom, according to the King Kameha­meha Celebration Commission. The first Kamehameha Day holiday was celebrated June 11, 1872.

“It’s a nice balance of community coming together to celebrate our king,” said Danes. “We’re not done with COVID by any means, but there’s hope in the sense that we’re together again.”

King Kamehameha Day festivities on Oahu

>> 2:30 p.m. today, Aliiolani Hale, King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, King Kameha­meha Celebration Floral Parade, from Iolani Palace to Kapiolani Park

>> 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kapiolani Park, King Kamehameha Celebration Hoolaulea

>> For more details, visit kamehamehaday.hawaii.gov.