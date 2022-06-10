comscore Kamehameha parade returning for first time since pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamehameha parade returning for first time since pandemic

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Millard West High School marching band, from Omaha, Nebraska, made their way down Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki at the 103rd Annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019 The King Kamehameha statue lei draping ceremony returns after two years in hiatus for the pandemic. The Honolulu Fire Department’s Ocean Kaowili does the honors at Ali‘iolani Hale as part of the 103rd annual King Kamehameha Celebration.

The festivities and parades are on again, with in-person events scheduled throughout the Hawaiian Islands over the next week to commemorate King Kamehameha the Great. Read more

