Mayor Rick Blangiardi presents his plans for Chinatown improvements

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is continuing his focus on improving Chinatown, announcing 31 initiatives to revitalize the area that include installing 52 security cameras, enhancing Smith-Beretania Park and repurposing vacant city-owned properties.

“This is a long-term challenge and a long-term solution. We are committed to that,” Blangiardi told the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board during its meeting Tuesday night.

Blangiardi acknowledged the disrepair of city-owned properties such as the Chinatown-Gateway Plaza and Harbor Village. He said his plans include repairs to the water system at Chinatown-­Gateway Plaza beginning in August and renovating the atrium area and spalling repairs at Harbor Village in September.

The city also plans to build a mixed-use arts and cultural facility, with a request for proposals expected to be issued in August.

Of the 31 items the mayor presented to the neighborhood board, 11 are new. Installing 52 high-definition security cameras in the Chinatown area is one of Blangiardi’s top priorities and would more than double the amount of cameras currently in the area, he said.

“This is a better kind of technology,” Blangiardi said. “I think it’s going to be very helpful not just for police work, but for peace of mind.”

One of the new items would have the city evaluate vacant city-owned properties for different uses such as business incubators that provide office space to fledgling entrepreneurs for little to no cost.

There are six vacant commercial spaces in affordable housing properties owned by the city.

“We recognize our responsibility as ownership of those properties is part of the contribution we need to make Chinatown a better place,” Blangiardi said. “That’s under our control.”

The Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board was enthusiastic about the much-needed improvements.

“We appreciate it for the ongoing and evolving projects because we have to improve technology to bring back the business and to bring back the feeling of security,” said board member Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock.

She noted the reduction in homeless individuals in the area and singled out the city’s plan to install more security cameras.

However, Shubert-Kwock said she also would like to see metered street parking fees lowered to the same cost as at municipal garages. Metered street parking costs $3 an hour in comparison with $1.50 at the garages, she said.

The board also asked for help with the area’s pigeon problem, which several members said had become worse.

“There are certain sidewalks here, for example, the old Char Hung Sut location, which is just a smelly cesspool,” said board member Kevin Lye.

Fellow board member Ernest Caravalho said he’s been able to see a difference at the Smith-Beretania Park. Blangiardi said the city plans to conduct a study to see how the park can be further activated and potentially install a pickleball court.

“Hopefully, we get to a tipping point here where the community gets a sense of pride in what’s happening and they’re going to help us take care of that place as well,” Blangiardi said.

“It’s going to need that kind of involvement.”