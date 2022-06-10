comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi presents his plans for Chinatown improvements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi presents his plans for Chinatown improvements

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Mayor Blangiardi acknowledges the disrepair of the city’s Chinatown-Gateway Plaza, with a residential tower at left and offices at right, in downtown Honolulu.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is continuing his focus on improving Chinatown, announcing 31 initiatives to revitalize the area that include installing 52 security cameras, enhancing Smith-Beretania Park and repurposing vacant city-owned properties. Read more

