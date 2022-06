Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pono Pacific Land Management LLC, a private natural resource conservation company, has announced that Keonipa‘a Anoba has been promoted to farm supervisor at Kuilima Farm, which includes 468 acres of agricultural land and farm stands on Oahu’s North Shore. He was previously the maintenance lead at Kuilima Farm. Before that he was a crew supervisor with Pono Pacific on other projects for five years.

