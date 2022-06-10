Third probable case of monkeypox identified in Hawaii
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER VIDEO VIA ZOOM WITH FOOTAGE FROM CDC, AP AND STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF
Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced the third probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii with no recent travel history, indicating community spread. Officials also said the state's first probable monkeypox case of a hospitalized individual at Tripler Army Medical Center has been confirmed with the infection by the CDC.
JAMM AQUINO / 2020
State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char
CDC VIA AP
A 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.