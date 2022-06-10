comscore Third probable case of monkeypox identified in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Third probable case of monkeypox identified in Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
    Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced the third probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii with no recent travel history, indicating community spread. Officials also said the state's first probable monkeypox case of a hospitalized individual at Tripler Army Medical Center has been confirmed with the infection by the CDC.

There is currently no known connection between the latest Hawaii case and the first two in this outbreak, although an investigation is ongoing, officials said. Read more

