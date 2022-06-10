Jocelyn Alo closes her celebrated NCAA softball career with a repeat national championship
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
ASSOCIATED Press
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo caught a fly ball hit by Texas’ JJ Smith during the seventh inning on Thursday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrated with a Hawaiian flag after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the NCAA Women’s College World Series softball championship series Thursday in Oklahoma City.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo hit a single against Texas during the sixth inning on Thursday.
