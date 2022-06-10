comscore Jocelyn Alo closes her celebrated NCAA softball career with a repeat national championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jocelyn Alo closes her celebrated NCAA softball career with a repeat national championship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED Press Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo caught a fly ball hit by Texas’ JJ Smith during the seventh inning on Thursday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrated with a Hawaiian flag after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the NCAA Women’s College World Series softball championship series Thursday in Oklahoma City.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo hit a single against Texas during the sixth inning on Thursday.

Alo received a standing ovation, and caught fly balls from the first two Texas batters while playing left field in the seventh inning. Then she jogged off the field in tears, to another huge ovation. Read more

