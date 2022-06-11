Editorial: Get ready to vote

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The table has been set for Hawaii’s Aug. 13 primary election — but, lamentably, it won’t be a smorgasbord of competition, despite all 76 offices of the state Legislature being up for grabs. Reapportionment, which occurs every 10 years due to recalibrated populations, meant redrawing of districts and the opening of all districts to races.

It’s disappointing that more incumbents aren’t being challenged to justify their public worth: Serious challenges emerged for only about a third of the Legislature.

Still, there are meaty races to chew on. Tops, of course, is the governor’s race. Democratic Party voters already are hearing campaign promises from Lt. Gov. Josh Green, businesswoman Vicky Cayetano and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, in addition to four other Democrats.

On the GOP side, interest in the governor’s race got a boost with the last-minute entry of former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, vying against City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi, Bronze Star veteran Lynn Mariano, former mixed-martial arts fighter B.J. Penn, plus six others.

Other races before voters include those for lieutenant governor, three of Hawaii’s four congressional members, four of nine City Council members, as well as Maui and Kauai mayors.

Much is at stake. On the state level, leadership is crucial on projects such as the Aloha Stadium redevelopment district and a new Oahu jail, improving the public schools, meeting the affordable housing demand and climate change. On the city level, for starters, the rail system needs completing, and the transient vacation rentals issue is far from over.

Just as politicians are expected to rise to the occasion of office, so, too, must voters do their part as an informed electorate. That means scrutinizing candidates’ records and campaign promises, and taking time to do critical research. Fight apathy and push back against Hawaii’s notoriously low voter turnout, which was 51.2% in the 2020 primary. And, fight the impulse to vote solely on name recognition.

If you haven’t already, register to vote at elections.hawaii.gov. Mail-in ballots, to start arriving at homes July 26, make voting convenient and easy — so no excuses.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault, Hawaii residents should be inspired to do their civic duty. That insurgency should be a chilling reminder of how fragile democracy is — particularly so, if voters put blind faith in leaders who are more than able to abuse the public trust.