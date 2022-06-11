comscore City installs cameras to help with wait times at Waianae, Waipahu refuse sites | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City installs cameras to help with wait times at Waianae, Waipahu refuse sites

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

People will now be able to check how long the lines are at Oahu’s busiest refuse sites in Waipahu and Waianae by checking livestreams from newly installed cameras. Read more

Previous Story
Plans are underway to prevent delays at Hawaii voting sites

Scroll Up