Hawaii missed out on $200M in federal funding for school meal programs, report says
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:55 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Leeward YMCA is participating in a summer program that provides hot meals to qualified children. The program has missed out on federal funds, according to a recent study by Hawaii Appleseed. Above, staffers Mike Fontanilla and Chanel Ramos handed out meals Thursday to kids enrolled in the program.