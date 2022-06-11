comscore Hawaii missed out on $200M in federal funding for school meal programs, report says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii missed out on $200M in federal funding for school meal programs, report says

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Leeward YMCA is participating in a summer program that provides hot meals to qualified children. The program has missed out on federal funds, according to a recent study by Hawaii Appleseed. Above, staffers Mike Fontanilla and Chanel Ramos handed out meals Thursday to kids enrolled in the program.

    The Leeward YMCA is participating in a summer program that provides hot meals to qualified children. The program has missed out on federal funds, according to a recent study by Hawaii Appleseed. Above, staffers Mike Fontanilla and Chanel Ramos handed out meals Thursday to kids enrolled in the program.

The Hawaii Appleseed study found that federal programs meant to reimburse organizations that feed Hawaii’s children have not taken into account more than 40 years of increases in local food costs. Read more

