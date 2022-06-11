comscore No major impact to Hawaii tourism expected with COVID testing change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No major impact to Hawaii tourism expected with COVID testing change

  • By Mark Ladao and Allison Schaefers mladao@staradvertiser.com aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Beginning Sunday morning, a restriction that requires all international travelers to the U.S. to have a negative COVID-19 test for the virus will be lifted. Akemi Yoshikawa, center, with her daughter Chizuru Hatafuji, right, both arrived from Tokyo to rendezvous with family for a vacation in Hawaii. It was the first time the family had seen each other in years due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Also pictured are Yoshikawa’s granddaughters Jasmine, left, and Hiromi, who are from Houston.

International travel to Hawaii has mostly been at a standstill since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, but that hasn’t been because of any restrictions imposed by the U.S. government. Read more

