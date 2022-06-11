No major impact to Hawaii tourism expected with COVID testing change
Beginning Sunday morning, a restriction that requires all international travelers to the U.S. to have a negative COVID-19 test for the virus will be lifted. Akemi Yoshikawa, center, with her daughter Chizuru Hatafuji, right, both arrived from Tokyo to rendezvous with family for a vacation in Hawaii. It was the first time the family had seen each other in years due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Also pictured are Yoshikawa’s granddaughters Jasmine, left, and Hiromi, who are from Houston.