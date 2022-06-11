comscore Oahu short-term rental owners sue city over law raising minimum stay to 90 days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu short-term rental owners sue city over law raising minimum stay to 90 days

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

A group of short-term rental owners has filed a lawsuit in federal court asking for an order to stop the city from enforcing a new law that increases the minimum allowable stay to 90 days from 30 days. Read more

