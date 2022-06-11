Scoreboard – June 11, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Day Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park.

BASEBALL

12U CAL RIPKEN STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday

At Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park

Athletics 2, New Era Baseball 1

W—Dallas Irwin. S—Rand Tanigawa.

Leading hitters—Athletics: Rand Tanigawa 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI.

Hawaii Kai Elite 8, Hawaii Kai Dirt Dawgs 1

W—Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz

Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Elite: Mikaele Saole HR, run, RBI; Karson Yamada HR, 2 runs,RBI; Bryce Hamasaki 2-3, 2 RBIs