Scoreboard – June 11, 2022

CALENDAR TODAY PADDLING 'Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa'a: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. SUNDAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Day Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kailua Beach Park. BASEBALL 12U CAL RIPKEN STATE TOURNAMENT Friday At Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park Athletics 2, New Era Baseball 1 W—Dallas Irwin. S—Rand Tanigawa. Leading hitters—Athletics: Rand Tanigawa 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI. Hawaii Kai Elite 8, Hawaii Kai Dirt Dawgs 1 W—Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz Leading hitters—Hawaii Kai Elite: Mikaele Saole HR, run, RBI; Karson Yamada HR, 2 runs,RBI; Bryce Hamasaki 2-3, 2 RBIs