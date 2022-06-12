Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka talks about going viral, her beloved grandma ahead of Hawaii show
Atsuko Okatsuka on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden in 2021.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s videos on social media show her hanging out with her grandmother, Ying-Hsi Li (aka Grandma Li).
Atsuko Okatsuka, 34, is now in the second decade of her successful career as a stand-up comic, film actress, talk show guest and podcast host (“Let’s Go Atsuko! at Home”).
