K-Drama: Young-kwang shocked over marriage news on ‘Dearest Lady’

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episode 25-26

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum informs Young-kwang of their parents’ remarriage. Young-kwang is shocked at the news. Bo-bae and Gyu-chan wed in bliss, but Ah-reum is sad seeing Young-kwang in agony. Bo-bae is enjoying being a newlywed, but then she finds out Gyu-chan has been in contact with his ex-wife. Bok-nam gets furious, blaming Bo-bae when Young-kwang leaves home.

Episode 27-28

7:45 p.m. today

Bo-bae is faced with Bok-nam’s scorn the day she moves into Gyu-chan’s home. Young-kwang tries to tell Gyu-chan that she’s moved in with Ah-reum. Ah-jung tells Tae-oh to give up on Ah-reum, but Tae-oh refuses to listen. Kang-ho visits Ah-reum’s home and announces his intention to marry Ah-reum.

“Girls’ Generation 1979”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. Monday

Dongmun heads for Seoul after Jeonghui has left to see Son Jin. Jeonghui meets Son Jin but is caught off guard when seeing him doesn’t strike up feelings like she expected. Yeongchun and Engcho go on a picnic.

Episode 8 (Finale)

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Jeonghui opens up her heart to Dongmun. Jeonghui sees Kinam and Dohwa together and feels betrayed. Yeongchun is released from police custody with Hyeju’s help.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 21

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang finds out Hyunjoon is GR’s heir. Gyongsu discovers Jina is feigning ignorance about his identity. Furious, Gyongsu confronts Jina.

Episode 22

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Haedang’s family accepts Gyongsu. Jina urges Gyongsu to break up with Haedang. Nagyong finds out Gyongsu is Jina’s son.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 15

7:50 p.m. Friday

Merchant Huh is captured by Shingui Ghan and then ends up drowning. Hwang-og asks Suro to take over the business. Suro earns Sundo’s trust by building a ship. Talhae’s plans to put Jungyunbee in power is discovered by Shingui Ghan.

Episode 16

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yishiashi and Jungyunbee assemble to push out Shingui Ghan. Yishiashi asks Ahyo her identity, but she only replies with an apology. With the intent to wed her, Shingui Ghan blackmails Jobang’s wife by threatening Suro’s life. Suro is enraged at the news and confronts Shingui Ghan. Talhae is fearful for Shingui Ghan considering Suro’s wrath. Talhae runs into Suro on the street.

