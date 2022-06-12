comscore August primary to feature rematch between Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki, Kim Coco Iwamoto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

August primary to feature rematch between Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki, Kim Coco Iwamoto

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Scott Saiki and Kim Coco Iwamoto

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Scott Saiki and Kim Coco Iwamoto

With 6,619 votes cast in the 2020 primary for District 26, Saiki received 3,393 — or 46.6% — of the votes compared with 3,226 — or 44.3% — for Iwamoto. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 2 – May 6, 2022

Scroll Up