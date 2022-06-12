comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority’s contract reversal leaves longtime marketer HVCB’s future in limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Tourism Authority’s contract reversal leaves longtime marketer HVCB’s future in limbo

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17 A Hawaii Tourism Authority contract to supply tourism destination brand marketing and management services for the U.S. major market area was recently awarded to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Beachgoers enjoy the lagoon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.

HVCB’s dramatic drop in funding is tied to HTA’s decision on June 2 to award its largest piece of business to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Read more

