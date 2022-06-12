comscore Iwi kupuna returned to Oahu from New Zealand museum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Iwi kupuna returned to Oahu from New Zealand museum

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • COURTESY COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT Makoa Caceres of Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o and Corban Henare Te Aika of Canterbury Museum exchange hongi at the conclusion of the traditional Maori powhiri ceremony.

    Makoa Caceres of Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o and Corban Henare Te Aika of Canterbury Museum exchange hongi at the conclusion of the traditional Maori powhiri ceremony.

  • COURTESY COUNCIL FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN ADVANCEMENT Mehanaokala Hind of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Makoa Caceres of Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o lead the Hawaii delegation in chanting “Ua Ao Hawai‘i” at the the repatriation ceremony at Te Papa Museum.

    Mehanaokala Hind of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Makoa Caceres of Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o lead the Hawaii delegation in chanting “Ua Ao Hawai‘i” at the the repatriation ceremony at Te Papa Museum.

The remains of three Native Hawaiians, illegally taken from Oahu in 1860, found their way to New Zealand, where they were housed in the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch for more than 150 years. Read more

