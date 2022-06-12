Maunakea Rangers conduct brake checks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent accidents on Maunakea Access Road have led the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Maunakea Rangers to start checking brake temperatures on all vehicles returning from the nearly 14,000-foot summit.

The safety precaution was undertaken after it was determined that three accidents on the road earlier this year, including a fatal crash, were caused by brake failure, according to a news release.

An average of 50 to 100 vehicles travel to the summit daily on the steep, mostly gravel road, and about 30% of those checked at the Hale Pohaku mid-level facility have exceeded a safe brake temperature reading, the release said. The drivers are directed by rangers to park to allow their brakes to cool.

The rangers already inspect vehicles headed up to the summit for proper maintenance and brakes, and to make sure they have four-wheel drive. The vehicles also are screened for invasive species. On average, the rangers turn around more than 60% of vehicles inspected, the release said.

Drivers are advised to use low or first gear on their way back down to reduce the risk of overheated brakes and brake failure.