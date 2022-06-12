comscore Mililani clinic strives to serve mental health needs of veterans and their families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mililani clinic strives to serve mental health needs of veterans and their families

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Military emblem plaques hang on a wall in the lobby.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child & Family Service in Mililani provides veterans, active duty personnel and reservists a place to receive mental health help. Assistance is given regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, combat experience and ability to pay. The clinic opened in September 2020.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Services are also available for family members of veterans and other military members. Above, the children’s play therapy room.

Oahu is unique in having bases from each military branch as well as a large number of veterans, both transplants and kamaaina. Since opening, the Mililani clinic has seen over 700 patients. Read more

