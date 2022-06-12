Mililani clinic strives to serve mental health needs of veterans and their families
Military emblem plaques hang on a wall in the lobby.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child & Family Service in Mililani provides veterans, active duty personnel and reservists a place to receive mental health help. Assistance is given regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, combat experience and ability to pay. The clinic opened in September 2020.
Services are also available for family members of veterans and other military members. Above, the children’s play therapy room.