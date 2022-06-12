comscore Current, future Hawaii players headed to summer ball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Current, future Hawaii players headed to summer ball

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

The ’Bows of Summer will be seeking baseball titles in Green Bay, celebrating the accompanying bath-tub races on the Vancouver Island city of Nanaimo, and making a stand in Waterloo, Iowa. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – June 11, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - June 12, 2022

Scroll Up