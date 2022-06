Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two athletes with Hawaii ties earned second-team All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Houston Baptist senior Kaitlin Smith, a Baldwin High graduate, finished 11th in the women’s heptathlon with 5,617 points on Saturday. Smith’s best performances in the heptathlon were a pair of fourths in Friday’s high jump (5 feet, 8.75 inches) and Saturday’s 800-meter run (2 minutes, 16.39 seconds). Smith finished 13th in last year’s heptathlon.

Kansas State senior Tommi Hintnaus tied for 12th in the women’s pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 9.25 inches on Thursday. The Kaiser High graduate started her collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to Kansas State for her final season.