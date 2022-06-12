Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 12, 2022 Today Updated 10:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 12:55 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8 NASCAR Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Giants 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rockies at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Mets at Angels 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASEBALL: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS Game 3: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Game 3: Notre Dame at Tennessee 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 2: Arkansas at North Carolina 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 2: Mississippi at Southern Miss 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Game 3: Texas at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 2: UConn at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 2: Auburn at Oregon State 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: USFL Bandits vs. Breakers 10 a.m. KHON 3 3 Stars vs. Maulers 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 GOLF DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 ShopRite LPGA Classic 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 ShopRite LPGA Classic 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7 PGA: RBC Canadian Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: RBC Canadian Open 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Champions: American Family Insurance 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Curtis Cup 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am*** 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 MOTORCYCLES Motocross MX2 Germany 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Motocross MXGP Germany 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 SOCCER UEFA Nations: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus 3 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Nations: Norway vs. Sweden 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Nations: No. Macedonia vs. Gibraltar 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA UEFA Nations: Greece vs. Kosovo 8:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Czech Republic 8:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* MLS: Sporting K.C. vs. New England 9 a.m. KITV 4 4 SURFING WSL Surf City El Salvador Pro 3 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA SPECIAL OLYMPICS Best of 2022*** 7 a.m. KITV 4 4 TENNIS S-Hertogenbosch & Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* TRACK AND FIELD NYC Grand Prix 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8 MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Chicago 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: NCAA SUPER REGIONALS Game 3: Teams TBD (if necessary) 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 3: Teams TBD (if necessary) 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 3: Teams TBD (if necessary) noon ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 3: Teams TBD (if necessary) 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS Game 5: Celtics at Warriors 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S U-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Final: Teams TBD 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER UEFA Nations: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia 3:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* UEFA Nations: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus 5:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* World Cup qualifying: Australia vs. Peru 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UEFA Nations: Denmark vs. Austria 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Africa Cup qualifying: Liberia vs. Morocco 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio noon ESPNU NA/221 73 Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 SURFING WSL Surf City El Salvador Pro 3 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA TENNIS London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO TODAY TIME STATION MLB: Cubs at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 10:05 a.m. 990-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Mets at Angels 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION NBA Finals, Game 5: Game 5: Celtics at Warriors 3 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Two from Hawaii earn All-America honors at NCAA Track & Field Championships Next Story Scoreboard